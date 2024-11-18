Kima Process Control starts mill optimisation at PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

ICR Newsroom By 18 November 2024

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Heidelberg Materials group) has started a mill optimisation project for two ball mills and one vertical roller mill having ordered a Millpolot APC/AI system from KIMA Process Control GmbH.

At the Tuban plant,the signature ceremony was directly followed by the project kick-off meeting. Ten years ago the Tuban ball mills was equipped with the Smatfill sensors, fill-level instruments from KIMA, which will now provide the leading process values for the Milpilot high-level control system

The VRM is equipped with velocity and vibration sensors (Vsens) and gets its own Millpilot control strategy, which is used in various VRM's for mist autonomous operation.

KIMA with its Contract and Service partner MHE - PT Mitra Hutama Engineering in Indonesia, won this tender from Semen Indonesia Gresik recently, and is supported by Thomas Holzinger Consulting.

