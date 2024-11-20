Al Jouf Cements invests in solar power plant

ICR Newsroom By 20 November 2024

Al Jouf Cement Co is investing in a 22MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant. Engie, located in the south of Turaif Governorate, will supply the equipment and will manage all aspects of the project’s design, performance and maintenance.

This partnership reflects Engie’s dedication to transforming the region’s energy landscape and advancing industrial sustainability through innovative renewable solutions, said the company in a statement.

According to Engie, this strategic project is key to advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s renewable energy goals, supporting emission reductions, and promoting sustainable energy adoption in the industrial sector.

Spanning over 420,000m2, the solar PV installation will provide efficient, on-site power generation designed to decarbonise Al Jouf Cement’s operations, lowering its carbon footprint over the project’s 25-year lifespan.

Al Jouf Cement CEO Abdulkarim M Al Nuhayer said: “By integrating this 22 MWp solar plant into our operations, we are not only enhancing our energy resilience but also reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship for a better future for Saudi Arabia," he added.

Published under