Bruks Siwertell has secured an order for its next-generation Siwertell 10 000 S road-mobile ship unloader from South Korea’s Incheon Northport Multipurpose Terminal. The unloader will enhance cement handling capabilities at the port while prioritising efficiency and environmental sustainability.

With a rated cement handling capacity of 300tph, the Siwertell 10 000 S can discharge vessels up to 10,000dwt, offering high through-ship efficiencies with minimal dust emissions and zero spillage. Jörgen Ojeda, sales director for mobile unloaders at Bruks Siwertell, noted the unloader’s proven track record in global installations and highlighted its alignment with Incheon Northport’s operational and environmental priorities.

“This is a strategic installation,” said Mr Ojeda. “The Siwertell 10 000 S will deliver outstanding performance in South Korea, supporting growing infrastructure demands and setting a benchmark for sustainable cement handling.”

The unit, featuring innovative digital solutions for remote monitoring and service, is scheduled for delivery and commissioning by the end of 2024. This installation marks a potential breakthrough for Bruks Siwertell in the South Korean cement import market, with the company hopeful of further regional adoption of its advanced bulk handling technology.