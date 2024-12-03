Advertisement

Arabian Cement Co informed the local Saudi exchange on 1 December about the signing of an agreement with the National Electricity Transmission Co, a subsidiary of Saudi Electricity Co, to execute an EPC project for the establishment of a power transmission station to provide electrical power to Arabian Cement’s plant located in Rabigh province, with a load capacity of 101MVA, as part of the Liquid Displacement Program.

The notification adds that the signed agreement is valid until 31 December 2025 or until the completion of the project. This agreement extends the efforts of the national energy network and the Industrial and mining sectors to achieve the objectives of liquid fuel displacement. The project will contribute to reducing emissions from electricity generation within the company’s facilities and increasing the operational reliability of the electrical grid without a material financial impact on the company.

