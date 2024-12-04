Advertisement

Cementos Molins Industrial plans to invest EUR15m in renovation and new equipment for its Sant Vicenç dels Horts plant near Barcelona in the 2024-25 period. The company has been granted a EUR5.7m subsidy by the Ministry of Industry to decarbonise the plant.

In 2023 the company invested EUR6.6m in the remodelling the office building, a new plant for alternative raw material recovery and development as well as the installation 1455 photovoltaic solar panels.

In separate news, the Molins group’s shareholders have approved the return of its corporate headquarters from Madrid to Sant Vicenç dels Horts, which was moved following the independence process in Catalonia.