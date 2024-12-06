Advertisement

This week Huaxin Cement Ltd again showed the strengthening influence of the Chinese in Africa's cement markets as it acquired the majority stake in Lafarge Africa PLC, Nigeria, from Holcim.



Lafarge Africa PLC (Holcim group) is valued at US$1bn, on a 100 per cent share value basis. Huaxin Cement has offered to buy Holcim's 83.81 per cent shareholding in the African subsidiary. The Lafarge Africa Plc operations include the Ashaka, Ewerko 1&2, Sagamu and Mfamosing plants. These plants have a combined cement capacity of 10.35Mta. It is important to remember that Holcim itself owns a 41.5 per cent share in Huaxin Cement.

Holcim appears to want to off-load much of its African portfolio to its associate which has already acquired Lafarge Cement Malawi, and Lafarge Zambia (now Chilianga Cement) from Holcim. Huaxin Cement is also poised to commission a 0.3Mta greenfield plant in Zimbabwe. The Chinese group has invested US$15m in this Zimbabwean plant that will be located at Mount Hampden. This plant may be expanded further to reach 1Mta cement capacity if Huaxin Cement can reveal more limestone reserves in the local area. Huaxin Zimbabwe Director, Mr Clemence Gomba, said in November 2024, “We established the company last month and we are now at 70 per cent completion. We expect the plant to be commissioned in the first quarter of January next year.” Commissioning of the plant is expected to start on 27 December 2024.

“The cement silos are already in place, and some of the equipment needed to complete the setting up of the plant is in transit from South Africa. Each silo will have a capacity of 24,000tpm,” added Mr Gomba.

Huaxin Cement has also been involved in other African acquisitions. It successfully added the InterCement Participações SA Mozambique and South African companies in 2023. Indeed, only this week Ciments de Moçambique (Huaxin Cement group) commissioned its new 3000tpd kiln line in Nacala, Mozambique. Huaxin also acquired Tanzania-based ARM Cement in 2019.



A building materials giant

As well as its Chinese cement operations, Huaxin Cement has overseas cement assets in Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Oman,Tajikistan,Tibet and Uzbekistan. At the end of 2023, the group’s most recent annual report stated that it had a cement production capacity of 127Mta, 277Mta of aggregate capacity and 122Mm3 of ready-mix concrete production capacity. Approximately 57 per cent of the conglomerate’s revenue comes from cement manufacturing.

Huaxin Cement remains in buying mode

While there are many more opportunities for Huaxin Cement to target in Africa, its next acquisition could be in southeast Asia. It is believed to be among the two leading bidders for UEM Group’s Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA), in Malaysia, along with Heidelberg Materials Group.

The special addendum signed last month between CSN and InterCement Participações and Mover Participações SA in Brazil seems to have led Huaxin Cement to miss out on buying further plants from the Brazilian cement producer.



Meanwhile, Holcim continues to offload its cement capacity in Africa. The Swiss multinational remains focussed on diversifying its building materials portfolio to roofing, aggregates, demolition materials, and ready-mix companies, and is ready to spin off its North American business in the United States. The question remains over what will happen to its 41.5 per cent share in Huaxin, and whether it will be able to find a buyer in order to fully divest of its African legacy.