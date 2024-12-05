Advertisement

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL) operates a coal and cement handling facility at Port Qasim in Sindh province, which experienced a fire incident last month. Details of the incident were disclosed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange website, and a notice was sent to coal importers and consignees regarding the matter. The initial assessment indicates that the fire occurred due to the highly flammable nature of the imported coal.

The management of PIBTL regrets to announce that on 19 November, the terminal at Port Qasim suffered a sudden fire outbreak while discharging highly combustible coal of Tanzanian origin, which affected the Transfer Tower TT-02. This incident happened despite numerous Letters of Protest issued by PIBTL to clients regarding handling such volatile cargo. Fortunately, the fire was quickly controlled and no injuries were reported.

As noted in the announcement, repair and replacement work has already begun and is expected to be completed within three weeks. In the meantime, terminal operations have continued without interruption, as the company has made alternative arrangements to discharge cargo at the quayside/jetty. While the discharge rate has slowed slightly, client cargo is still being processed.

PIBTL, a national port infrastructure entity, has efficiently handled coal since 2017, adhering to international productivity standards and environmentally friendly mechanised operations. This incident marks the first significant accident in the last eight years.

by Abdul Rab Saddiqi, Pakistan