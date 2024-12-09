Advertisement

Work on Boral Cement Ltd's upgraded chloride bypass at the company’s Berrima Cement Works in Australia has been completed.

The bypass reduces the plant’s reliance on coal and enables it to increase its alternative fuel use, lowering its CO 2 emissions. As a result, the plant will be able to achieve a thermal substitution rate of 60 per cent over the next three years.

"This new investment by Boral will reduce their carbon emissions by up to 150,000tpa, that's a lot of carbon that won't be going into our atmosphere," said Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, who attended the unveiling.