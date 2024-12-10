Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials and thyssenkrupp Polysius have signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the plant design of the clinker production line of the GeZero CCS project. The GeZero project in Geseke will be one of the first European cement plants capable of producing Net-Zero cement and clinker on a carbon capture and storage (CCS) basis. The planning includes a potential capture capacity of around 2000tpd, including the polysius® pure oxyfuel process.

The basic principle of the pure oxyfuel technology developed by thyssenkrupp Polysius is to separate CO 2 , which is produced in the kiln system, from the exhaust gases of cement plants and prevent it from being released into the atmosphere. To do this, pure oxygen is used in the combustion process instead of ambient air. In combination with down-stream treatment, almost 100 per cent of CO 2 emissions from cement clinker production can be captured. The separated process gas is then processed into high-purity CO 2 and can be used as a feedstock in the chemical industry or as a raw material in other industries, or alternatively stored.

"The use of polysius® pure oxyfuel technology offers considerable potential for projects such as GeZero. Taking the project in Geseke as an example, up to 3.5 percent of the German cement industry's emissions could be saved," explains Miguel López, CEO of thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies. "With an annual global cement production of more than 4bnt, we see enormous growth potential for our innovative technology and for Polysius."

With GeZero, Heidelberg Materials is focussing on CO 2 capture using state-of-the-art oxyfuel technology in combination with a CO 2 purification and liquefaction plant. To pave the way for inland CCS plants, a CO 2 transportation solution by rail is part of the planning until the necessary pipeline infrastructure is available. In addition, a local CO 2 storage hub is to be built as an interim storage facility.

GeZero is supported by the EU Innovation Fund. The EU Innovation Fund focusses on flagship projects with European added value that can lead to significant reductions in emissions.