Suvo Strategic Minerals has entered a non-binding joint venture agreement with PT Huadi Banteng Industry Park (HBIP), Sulawesi, Indonesia, to use the nickel slag of the local pig iron plant to produce a low-carbon cement.

Both parties expect to reach a binding agreement on development activities, including the shareholders’ agreement, within the next 90 days.

Under the agreement, PT HBIP will be responsible for sourcing and supplying the necessary nickel slag and other raw materials required for the joint venture project.

Suvo Strategic Minerals executive chairman Aaron Banks said: “We are pleased to progress our strategy in Indonesia with our new partners, PT Huadi Bantaeng Industry Park. In a short time, we have not only successfully created a formulation utilising their industrial waste (nickel slag) but we have done so creating a novel binder - a one-part low carbon geopolymer cement.”

The new JV follows the signing of another 50:50 JV agreement six weeks ago between Suvo and Western Australia-based concrete manufacturer PERMAcast to commercialise the intellectual property held by Suvo for a low-carbon “geopolymer” cement product made from processed mining waste, predominantly nickel slag, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Suvo holds a worldwide intellectual property (IP) licence for its geopolymer cement that is considered a more climate-friendly alternative to traditional cement products.