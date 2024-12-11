Advertisement

Cemex has announced its participation in a US$865m project to construct a new bridge in Tampa, Florida, USA. The bridge, which spans nearly 5km over Tampa Bay, aims to enhance connectivity between Tampa and St Petersburg while providing "a crucial lifeline for residents during emergencies," according to a Cemex statement. The project, scheduled for completion in 2025, will be essential for hurricane evacuations and includes bicycle and pedestrian paths, express lanes, and future light rail accommodations.

Cemex has supplied 108,000m³ of concrete and nearly 104,000t of aggregates to date for what is Tampa's largest-ever transportation project. The bridge will feature eight lanes (four general-purpose and four express lane) according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Once operational, all traffic will move to the new bridge alignment, with the existing northbound/eastbound bridge slated for removal, the US Department of Transportation detailed last week.

Strategic foreign divestment

Cemex continues to implement its portfolio optimisation strategy through strategic foreign divestments. Earlier this month, the company closed the sale of its operations in the Philippines for US$800m through agreements with DACON Corporation, DMCI Holdings, and Semirara Mining & Power Corp.

In September, Cemex sold its Guatemala operations to Holcim Group for US$200m. Additional asset sales in the Dominican Republic are also planned. Cemex CEO, Fernando González Olivieri, noted that the company had accelerated its portfolio optimisation efforts in 2024, executing sales of over US$2bn in assets, primarily in emerging markets.