Cimpor Portugal has awarded Sintek Group with the contract for the structural steel and mechanical construction work for the Kiln 7 upgrade project at the cement producer's Alhandra plant in Portugal.

The group will be carrying out the structural steel and mechanical construction tasks as part of a comprehensive procurement and construction contract. "This endeavour not only highlights our technical capabilities but also our dedication to delivering sustainable and efficient solutions in the cement industry," said Sintek in a statement.