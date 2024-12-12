Advertisement

The Rillito cement plant owned by CalPortland, has earned the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the industrial plant performs in the top 25 per cent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This is the 12th year that the Rillito cement plant has earned the ENERGY STAR, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.



“CalPortland is pleased to accept EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts at our Rillito cement plant,” said William Jerald, director of energy and sustainability. “Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship, focussing on efficiency projects, and lowering our energy footprint.”

CalPortland improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organisation and by making cost-effective improvements to its plant.

To earn the ENERGY STAR, CalPortland took the following actions:

• installed energy metering at all process areas

• replaced decades old reciprocating compressor with a new, more efficient screw compressor

• replaced high-pressure sodium lamps with LED lights

• upgraded housing around kiln ID fan to a more efficient design.