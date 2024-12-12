Advertisement

CRH has announced that Alan Connolly will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following Jim Mintern’s transition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on January 1, 2025. The announcement comes as part of a robust selection process to identify a permanent successor for the CFO role, with both internal and external candidates being considered, supported by an independent recruitment consultant.

Mr. Connolly, a Chartered Accountant with over three decades of finance experience at CRH, has held several senior finance positions across the company’s European and Americas operations. His most recent role was Director of Strategic Finance, preceded by positions as Finance and Performance Director of Europe Materials, CFO of Global Building Products, and Director of Group Finance. Prior to joining CRH, Mr. Connolly worked as an auditor at KPMG.

Commenting on the appointment, Jim Mintern, CRH’s incoming CEO, said, “Alan brings extensive and relevant expertise to the Interim Chief Financial Officer role and is deeply familiar with CRH’s business and financials. As our Director of Strategic Finance, Alan and I have worked closely together on key finance initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to execute on our strategy and drive value for our shareholders. We are grateful that he is stepping into this interim role while we conduct a search to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer.”