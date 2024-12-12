Advertisement

INEOS, the day-to-day operator, of ‘Greensand Future’ and its partners, Harbour Energy, and Nordsøfonden have announced the Financial Investment Decision (FID) to safely and permanently store CO 2 from Danish emitters in a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea. The aim is to initiate storage operations into the INEOS-operated Nine field in the Danish North Sea at the end of 2025 or early 2026, ‘Greensand Future’ will become the EU’s first operational CO 2 storage facility intended to mitigate climate change. The FID paves the way for expected investments of more than US$150m across the Greensand CCS value chain to scale storage capacity.

Greensand Future is a full industrial CCS value chain built on a scalable platform, this will allow for the gradual expansion of storage capacity as CO 2 volumes increase. It is directly applicable to other onshore and offshore storage projects, contributing to the much-needed global acceleration of CCS deployment. Mads Gade, head of Denmark at INEOS Energy, said, “With Greensand Future and the establishment of the full value vain we are sending an important message to the Danish and European emitters currently considering large-scale capture projects, that it can be done.”