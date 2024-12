Advertisement

Redecam Egypt has successful completed the startup of its projects with Lafarge Africa Plc at Ewekoro plant in Nigeria. The accomplished tasks include the replacement of the main chimney (120m x 5.4m), replacement of the calciner ducts and the upgrade of the main kiln bag filter.

This significant achievement demonstrates Redecam Egypt's commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet our clients' needs. The project team achieved this milestone while adhering to all safety standards.