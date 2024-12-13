Advertisement

Bayswater Timber Mitre 10 is partnering with Cement Australia to deliver a low carbon cement solution for customers.

Bayswater Timber Mitre 10 Manager, Rob Vanderkolk, says the company has had a long association with Cement Australia. So when the cement producer said it had a new innovative product, Rob was fully on board. “We’ve always had a good partnership with them,” he said. “Customers love buying Aussie made, which is what they are.”

Mitre 10 is always looking for new and innovative products to stock his shelves. “People are always searching for environmentally conscious products, so being able to bring in this (Low Carbon Cement) for select projects has been great.

“It’s not just something our customers are after; Bayswater Mitre 10 is always looking to promote sustainable options, especially if they’re Aussie made.”

Low Carbon Cement is available for request on particular jobs – Rob said at these early stages, it’s about making customers know about the cement. “So far, we’ve been able to supply a couple of projects around our area with the Low Carbon Cement. So far, they love the stuff – when you explain that it’s similar to the General Purpose cement with the environmental benefits, they really get behind it.”



Offering Low Carbon Cement is simply a new chapter for both groups, ushering in a new chapter of sustainable materials.