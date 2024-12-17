Advertisement

Peru-based Cementos Pacasmayo SA has appointed Ely Hayashi as the company’s new VP of Administration and Finance, replacing Manuel Ferreyros.

According to the company, the succession process began two years ago and ends on 31 March 2025, when Mr Ferreyros will stand down from the position and Mr Hayashi will take over on 1 April.

Mr Hayashi holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of the Pacific and is currently the central manager of Finance and Management Control at Cementos Pacasmayo. He has worked at the company for the last 20 years.