India's Ambuja Cements is merging two of its recently purchased units into the company, to streamline the structure of the Adani Group's cement businesses and simplify compliance requirements. Ambuja acquired Penna Cement Industries Ltd in a US$1.25bn deal in June, while it incorporated Sanghi Industries last year. The company said it would merge the publicly listed Sanghi Industries by offering 12 Ambuja shares for every 100 Sanghi shares held.