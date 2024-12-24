Advertisement

Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG has signed a power purchasing agreement (PPA) with Iberdrola Germany for the supply of 1500GWh of electricity from the 315MW Windanker offshore wind farm.

The PPA will enable the Germany-based cement producer to cover approximately 20 per cent of its electricity requirement with renewable resources, according to a news release by Iberdrola.

The 21-turbine Windanker project is under construction in German waters of the Baltic Sea, 38km northeast of Rügen. It is scheduled to be connected to the grid in 2026.