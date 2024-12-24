Advertisement

In another step towards achieving sustainability of operations, Cemex Mexico eliminated the use of fresh water in the production of cement at its Valles plant located in the Huasteca Potosina region. This action in favour of water conservation was verified by Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a company specialising in sustainability based in the UK. The company verified the plant as “Zero Fresh Water” and confirmed that it operates exclusively with other water sources.

170,000 inhabitants of Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí are estimated to be positively impacted by this change. This achievement reinforces Cemex’s commitment to sustainable resource management and demonstrates its leadership in the search for innovative solutions. Furthermore, these efforts are included in Future en Acción, the company’s programme to achieve sustainable excellence through climate action, water management and biodiversity, with the goal of becoming a net zero carbon dioxide emissions company by 2050.