A blast at a cement factory in Maihar district resulted in the death of a worker and led to unrest among employees, according to a report in The Times of India. The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon when 35-year-old Prabhu Dayal Kushwaha, while welding a tanker, was killed in the explosion. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

In response to his death, workers attacked HR manager Upendra Mishra, who sustained serious injuries. Police intervened, rescuing Mishra, who was later examined medically.

A case of unnatural death has been filed, and a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities are also looking into the assault on the HR manager, according to Maihar police.