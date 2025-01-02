Advertisement

Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Co’s board of directors have given the go-ahead for the development of green cement, which will be used in the NEOM projects.

The new product was developed in partnership with Asas Al Muhailb Co, a specialist in the production of ready-mix concrete. Al Jouf's green cement is characterised by the following features:

• reduction of CO 2 emissions by 30 per cent, making it an environmentally friendly cement.

• its use in concrete is an alternative to the use of imported supplementary components such as ground granulated blastfurnace slag (GGBS) and fly ash.

• low heat of hydration, which positively impacts the concrete and makes it suitable for large-scale concrete works

• significantly enhances concrete performance in terms of durability, longevity, reduced water absorption, reduced permeability, and is highly resistant to chloride penetration

• resistant to sulphate and chloride salts found in soil

• compressive strength is equal to or greater than that of ordinary Portland cement (OPC)

• supports heat insulation and is fire-resistant

• helps reduce the use of ice in concrete cooling, which significantly lowers concrete costs.

On the key initiative, Al Jouf Cement said this reinforces the responsibility of the board of directors and the executive management in finding suitable solutions to preserve the environment and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.