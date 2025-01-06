China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Jing Shiqing as the chairman of the Board as well as the Strategy and Investment committee, and Nomination committee, while ceasing his role as CEO.
Xie Ji has been named the new CEO and an executive director. These changes are poised to influence the company’s strategic direction and operations, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder relations, the company said.
East African Holding signs MoU with Ethiopia's ECWC
East African Holding (EAH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethiopian Con...