Sinoma CBMI Construction Co Ltd recently invited Hangzhou Oxygen Plant Group (Hangyang) to its Beijing headquarters for a strategic partnership discussion and signing ceremony. This milestone marks a new chapter in Sinoma’s collaboration in the low-carbon field, paving the way for deeper cooperation and shared innovation.

As a global leader in Air Separation Unit (ASU) and cryogenic technologies, Hangzhou Oxygen brings cutting-edge expertise and solutions to the table, empowering sustainable development. Together, the two companies aim to leverage these advanced technologies to accelerate low-carbon transformations and drive impactful innovations in the industrial and cement sectors.

Sinoma CBMI Construction Co Ltd is excited to unite its strengths with Hangzhou Oxygen and take bold steps toward low-carbon development and global market expansion.