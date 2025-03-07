Advertisement

CDP has recognised Holcim as a global environmental leader, awarding the company a top A ranking for climate and an A- for water security. Holcim’s leading rankings are recognition for the company’s impact in achieving its climate targets and preserving nature and water across its operations, while leading the disclosure of high-quality, actionable environmental data.

Nollaig Forrest, chief sustainability officer, Holcim said: “Sustainability is everyone’s business at Holcim and is at the core of our strategy, making decarbonisation a driver of profitable growth. Ranking on the A List for the fourth year is a testament to the hard work of our 65,000 people worldwide, as we focus on accelerating the shift to sustainable building at scale.”

Taking a rigorous science-based approach, Holcim is focussed on delivering against its net-zero 1.5°C-aligned 2030 and 2050 targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. In 2024, the company made progress against all its sustainability targets – from advancing decarbonisation to scaling up circular construction. Working with the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), Holcim became one of the first three companies globally to adopt science-based targets for nature in 2024.

CDP scored over 20,000 companies globally in 2024, and provides the leading scoring system for companies, cities, states and regions taking action on the environment. The best-performing organisations are awarded a place on CDP’s annual A List, to celebrate their work on climate change, deforestation and/or water security.