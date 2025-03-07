Advertisement

KIMA Process Control GmbH has received a new order from Saurashtra Cement Group Ltd (SCL) for the supply of two state-of-the-art MILLPILOT autonomous mill control systems along with the innovative SMARTFILL level indicators. These advanced solutions will be installed at the SCL-Sidheegram unit, reinforcing SCL’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability and cutting-edge technology in cement production.

MILLPILOT, an AI-driven advanced process control (APC) system, has already demonstrated significant performance improvements in previous installations within the Metha Group, delivering over 10 per cent production increases while reducing specific power consumption by more than eight per cent. These benefits contribute to substantial reductions in carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals and supporting greener cement manufacturing.

By integrating KIMA Process Control’s solutions, SCL is taking a major step forward in optimising its milling operations. The SMARTFILL level indicators will ensure precise material filling levels, providing enhanced process stability and efficiency. Combined with the autonomous capabilities of MILLPILOT, these technologies will help SCL achieve consistent high performance with minimal manual intervention.

“We are excited to support SCL in its pursuit of greater operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Dirk Schmidt, director at KIMA Process Control. “Our MILLPILOT systems have a proven track record of increasing productivity and energy efficiency. This order marks another milestone in the digital transformation of cement grinding, making carbon reduction easier to achieve. Let me call it ‘the low hanging fruits of carbon reduction for each cement manufacturer – and proven on all continents of the globe.”

Supported by the Thomas Holzinger of Holzinger Consultant a most professional team gets the maximum out of all grinding processes.The successful deployment of MILLPILOT and SMARTFILL at the SCL-Sidheegram Unit is expected to set new benchmarks for performance in the region and reflects to other cement producers in Asia.