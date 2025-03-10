Advertisement

Bruks Siwertell has secured a new order for a Siwertell ship loader from Sky Ports, Egypt, part of the Sky Logistics Group. The ship loader will play a pivotal role in supporting Egypt’s cement export industry, serving key markets in the Mediterranean, Africa and beyond.

The screw-type Siwertell type-1B ship loader, with a rated capacity of 1000tph, is destined for a new multipurpose terminal in East Port Said, which has been developed to grow the region’s economy and align with its ‘green’ port ambitions.

The Siwertell ship loader offers fully enclosed, dust-free cement handling and low power consumption compared to alternative technologies. In addition, the ship loader's users benefit from high rates of efficiency and fast vessel turnarounds. The equipment's versatile screw-type conveyor system can operate at various inclines and angles, enabling it to serve a range of bulk carrier types, including open hatch vessels of up to 60,000dwt.

The ship loader will be assembled onsite and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025. It will come equipped with a tripper arrangement that will be integrated into the operator’s jetty conveyor gallery, and will also feature advanced digital technology, such as the Siwertell SmartView IIoT tool for enhanced operational monitoring and support. A comprehensive five-day training program will also be delivered.

Per Hansson, operations director, Bruks Siwertell said: “The order marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy for the region, and underscores Bruks Siwertell’s commitment to expanding its global presence, particularly within Africa, where we have one other ship loader scheduled for delivery in 2025.