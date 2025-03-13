Advertisement

Cimpor Global announces a new collaboration with FIZIX to detect malfunctions in cement production facilities before they occur. Cimpor Global (TCC Group) will commission the deployment of Fizix’s technology at 25 facilities in 10 different countries on three continents. Cimpor Global has also just announcing entering the UK market with its recently built terminal and expects to expand its product range in the country in the coming years.



Fizix is a solution based platform gathering physical data from all machines and equipment in industrial environment and analysing of all that data with AI and digital systematics with its specially designed IoT sensor systems. Cimpor Global announces the launch of a new project run in collaboration with FIZIX. The project will allow Cimpor Global to assess and monitor the machine health of 25 industrial facilities on a global scale in 10 countries detecting malfunctions and failures before they occur. The FIZIX collaboration symbolises the beginning of a new era for Cimpor Global’s operations globally as well as for different stakeholders in various sectors, especially the cement industry.

The project will stop and reduce inefficiencies and carbon emissions, which will greatly decrease machine damage, labour and energy losses which occur due to downtime. It will allow for production continuity, requiring much less energy and producing more environmentally-friendly building materials with a lower CO 2 footprint compared to products with similar performance and quality. One of the most important benefits of the project will be in Health and Safety, as emergency, risk maintenance and repair interventions will be reduced and only to take place during pre-planned tests.

Assembly and optimisation works will take place in 2025. This will enable global machine health traceability which will be put into use in six different countries in the first stage. An industry-first, the project will then be deployed in the group's China and Taiwan operations in 2026 and beyond enabling machine health traceability in 14 different countries and a system will be created where expert staff will be able to provide remote support, analysis and optimisation thanks to its cloud-based infrastructure.