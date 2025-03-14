Advertisement

Cimpor is investing EUR50m in a terminal at the port of Bristol in the UK and plans to expand its product range in this country in the coming years.

Cimpor global chief technology officer, Berkan Fidan, said: "With the ports and terminals we own and operate, we leverage our export globally, strengthening our supply chain and continuing to explore new market opportunities.”

With the UK becoming a target market, Cimpor UK Ltd was registered at Companies House in April 2024, with an office in Cheadle.



Meanwhile, Beumer is supplying the new raw mill recirculation, raw meal silo feeding and two preheater tower feeding bucket elevators plus the cooler outlet clinker pan conveyor to Cimpor’s Alhandra cement plant in Portugal, for its ongoing upgrade of Kiln 7 to 3600tph clinker production. The whole site is under construction now and the installation of Beumer’s raw mill bucket elevator has started as well.



Originally set up by and Turkish company Ordu Yardimlasma Kurumu (OYAK) and Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC) in a 60:40 joint venture, in March 2024 TCC Group Holdings took over ownership of OYAK and thus also 100 per cent of Cimpor.