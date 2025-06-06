Advertisement

The UAE is making significant strides in adopting decarbonisation technology for the cement industry. At COP28 in December 2023, the UAE Ministry of Advanced Technology announced the country’s Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions in the industrial sector to 2.9Gt by 2050. The roadmap evaluated over 50 decarbonisation methods for the cement and concrete sectors ahead of new legislation that has come into force to monitor and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The UAE has gathered the attention of climate change bodies for its high use of cement and concrete and its appetite for large building projects. Consultants AESG and the World Green Building Council have reported on the country’s potential to carry the sustainability flag as the second largest cement producer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the top ranked country in terms of CO 2 emissions per capita for cement.

Of course, legislation is a major driving force of decarbonisation action in the UAE. Carbon emissions reporting is now activated by the country's Federal Law of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects, which came into effect in May 2025. Local authorities and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment are establishing annual GHG reduction targets based on the reporting of GHG, including industries operating in free zones.



Industry change is also being driven in the UAE by overcapacity in the cement sector, the need to make the industry more energy efficient and decarbonisation goals. The wider call for decarbonisation technology solutions in the UAE has resulted in a burst of activity from cement and concrete producers.



Start-up partnerships for decarbonisation

The latest initiative by EMSTEEL will see it join Finnish company Magsort to implement an industrial-scale pilot project for decarbonised cement production at EMSTEEL’s Al Ain cement plant, UAE. Magsort has developed a process to extract all the steel left behind in steel slag while refining the remaining slag byproduct to produce zero-CO 2 raw materials for the cement sector. Up to 35 per cent CO 2 emissions are achievable with this process and Al Ain Cement plant can expect to increase its production by 20 per cent. The product has the potential to replace as much as 50 per cent of granulated blastfurnace slag (GBS), doubling the availability of material for low-CO 2 cement.