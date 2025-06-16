Advertisement

At its General Assembly, in Brussels, CEMBUREAU, the European Cement Association, elected Jon Morrish as president and José Antonio Cabrera, as vice-president, entrusting them with the leadership and strategic direction of the organisation for the next two years.



CEMBUREAU expressed profound appreciation for the strong commitment and leadership of the outgoing president, Ken McKnight, during his term.



Handing over the Presidency, former CEMBUREAU President McKnight commented, “I am looking back with pride at what has been achieved over the past two years. The 2050 Net Zero Roadmap update, published in May 2024, shows a strong ambition from our industry to continue on its decarbonisation journey. We seized the opportunity of the publication of the Clean Industrial Deal and accompanying initiatives to strongly endorse the policy conditions that are essential to support the competitiveness of the cement industry going forward. My sincere gratitude goes out to the CEMBUREAU membership for the valuable input and continued dedication to CEMBUREAU’s activities. I also thank my fellow Board Members for supporting the CEMBUREAU strategic review which prepares the Association for the future when it comes to its narrative, governance structure, and working conditions.”



In his acceptance remarks, CEMBUREAU President, Jon Morrish, stated, “More than ever, there is a strong sense of urgency in delivering the framework policy conditions for investment in Europe. The Clean Industrial Deal is a welcome initiative but needs swift and transparent implementation. Through our Roadmap, we have shown commitment towards the ambitious climate action targets set by the EU. For the delivery of our projects, we need more than target setting, we need decision-makers who demonstrate genuine commitment by providing a regulatory framework that is simple, business-enhancing, and creates predictability to support long-term investment decisions. As President, I will lend full support to the development of a Cement Action Plan that will lay out the key competitiveness drivers and transition enablers for industry to deliver on its credentials for a low carbon future.”

CEMBUREAU Vice-President, Antonio Cabrera, added, “I am delighted to contribute to CEMBUREAU’s activities at this critical juncture. Echoing the President’s comments, we will work as a team with the CEMBUREAU membership to proactively engage with decision makers and external stakeholders. Europe is faced with significant challenges such as the energy transition, infrastructure development, access to affordable housing, and defence reform. The significant investment ambition of our industry can help turning these challenges into opportunities and we stand ready to engage on what it takes to secure a globally competitive investment environment in Europe that provides long-term stability and allows to drive demand for sustainable cement and concrete applications.”