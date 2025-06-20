Advertisement

Carbon Upcycling has closed its US$18m investment round led by Builders Vision, a team of investors and philanthropists. The latest investment builds on a landmark period of momentum for Carbon Upcycling as the company develops its first-of-its-kind carbon capture and utilisation technology project at the Ash Grove Mississauga Cement plant, and executes on its newly signed memorandum of agreement with Titan Group to assess projects at two of its cement plants.

The investment round brought follow-on participation from the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Amplify Capital, and strategic investors CRH Ventures, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, and Titan Group. The continued participation of returning investors underscores the growing confidence in Carbon Upcycling's commercial readiness and role in manufacturing localised, low-carbon building materials.

"Builders Vision's investment, along with the continued support of our partners, is a powerful signal that the market is ready for scalable, science-based solutions like Carbon Upcycling," said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. "With the support of Builders Vision and our strategic partners, we are setting the foundation for low-carbon construction, demonstrating that it is not just possible - but practical, profitable, and available today."