North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA, reports that the country’s North Hwanghae province is making advances towards self-sufficiency by expanding the production capacities of the Unpha and the Kyongnam cement plants.

Additionally it is pushing ahead with projects to “restore and rehabilitate” the production line of building parts and elements at the Kyongnam Building Materials Factory, providing a foundation for the production of tiles and coloured paving blocks.