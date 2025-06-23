Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 17 per cent YoY to 7.086Mt in May 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.914Mt, up 13 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw an 11 per cent YoY increase to 1.221Mt. Non-members reported a 20 per cent YoY increase to 3.950Mt.

Export volumes rose 15 per cent to 2.946Mt, with clinker exports up 84 per cent YoY to 1.191Mt, while cement exports declined eight per cent YoY to 1.755Mt. VICEM members reported no clinker exports and 107,066t of cement, down 31 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 71,621t, up 39 per cent YoY, and cement exports of 312,325t, up 34 per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members jumped 139 per cent YoY to 1.119Mt, while cement exports decreased 12 per cent YoY to 1.336Mt.

The average export price of cement (FOB) in May 2025 was at US$38/tonne, down 4.1 per cent YoY.

The USA was the key cement export destination in May, accounting for just under 0.6Mt, followed by the Philippines with just under 0.4Mt, Honduras, Guatemala and Malaysia. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with just under 0.5Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at just under 0.3Mt, the Philippines, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

January-May 2025

In the first five months of 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 18 per cent YoY to 30.572Mt. VICEM saw an 18.4 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 8.319Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 13.6 per cent YoY increase to 5.228Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 18.4 per cent YoY to 17.025Mt.

Total exports increased by six per cent YoY to 14.253Mt in 5M25, with clinker exports up 19 per cent YoY to 5.914Mt and cement exports down two per cent YoY to 8.339Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 82 per cent YoY to 126,473t and cement exports by 43 per cent to 578,538t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 244,824t, up 36 per cent YoY, and cement exports of 1.240Mt, down 15 per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 36 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 5.543Mt and an eight per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 6.521Mt.

The average export price of cement in the first five months of 2025 was at US$37/tonne, down 3.5 per cent compared the same period of 2025.

The Philippines and the USA were the key cement export destinations in 5M25, accounting for over 2.5Mt each. Followed by Singapore with over 0.5Mt, Malaysia, South Africa and Honduras. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with over 2.5Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at just under 1Mt, the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.