Cementos La Cruz plans to invest EUR100m (US$117m) in the next five years to promote the decarbonisation and industrialisation of construction, as stated in its Horizon 2030 strategic plan, the company has announced.

Launching its new roadmap the company said it also plans to increase annual turnover to EUR237m from its current EUR100m, increase its workforce and invest 2.5 per cent of revenue into R&D.

A particular focus will be the promotion of its new Heraclitus line of low-carbon cements designed to replace traditional Portland cement. The European Commission has granted the project funding of EUR4.5m and with this line it will avoid the emission of 500,000t of CO 2 over the next 10 years. Cementos La Cruz aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. The company has more than 20 active projects with the aim of building faster, with fewer resources and greater traceability.

The second main focus of the strategic plan is the industrialisation of the construction process and the company considers technologies such as 3D printing in concrete to be essential to solve the shortage of affordable housing, the shortage of skilled labour and compliance with increasingly strict environmental regulations.

The company's CEO, Antonio Ballester, has indicated that with this strategic plan the group aims to drive change in a key sector of the economy by betting on more attractive, more productive and more responsible construction. "The ecological transition is not built without cement, it is built with the right cement," he said.