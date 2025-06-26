Advertisement

Holcim México has announced a strategic investment of MXN56m (U$3m) to significantly expand its production and distribution capacity for ECOPact, its low-carbon concrete. This investment includes the installation of 27 silos, with a total capacity of 2600t of sustainable cement, across all its ready-mix plants nationwide.

This initiative responds to the growing energy demand and emissions from the building and construction sector, which account for more than one-fifth of global emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Holcim México says its commitment highlights its drive toward low-carbon construction and the promotion of a circular economy.

ECOPact, Holcim’s sustainable concrete, reduces CO 2 emissions by at least 30 per cent compared to conventional concrete. Just four years after its launch, it has already been used in major regional infrastructure, building, and housing projects, such as the Presa Libertad dam in Nuevo León, where it helped avoid 80,000t of CO 2 – equivalent to the annual electricity consumption emissions of 11,000 homes – and Torre Moranta, the first project in Mexico built 100 per cent with ECOPact, reducing CO 2 emissions by 1520t.