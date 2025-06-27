Advertisement

UltraTech Cement has announced the successful commissioning of a second cement grinding mill at its Maihar cement unit in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The newly operational mill has a capacity of 1.8Mta and is a key part of the company’s ongoing expansion plan. The first grinding mill at the plant was commissioned in March 2025. The two new mills have a total cement capacity of 2.7Mta.



UltraTech Cement'sconsolidated domestic grey cement capacity stands at 186.86Mta. Along with its overseas capacity of 5.4Mta, the Company’s global cement capacity stands at 192.26Mta.