Advertisement

In the first 11 months of FY24-25 (July 2024 - May 2025), Pakistan's cement and clinker exports recorded a growth of 21.6 per cent in value and 19.6 per cent in quantity, respectively, on a YoY basis, the official data indicates. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the cement and clinker exports surged by 21.6 per cent, reaching a total value of US$287.94m, up from US$236.79m during the same period of the previous year. When converted to Pakistani rupees, export revenue increased by 19.6 per cent, totalling PKR80.33bn. In terms of export volumes, there was a 29.7 per cent increase to 8.018Mt in the 11MFY24-25 from 6.183Mt in the year-ago equivalent period.

The growth trend was further evident in May 2025, with the PBS reporting a MoM increase in cement sector exports of 44.8 per cent, reaching US$34.23m from US$23.64m in April 2025. Likewise, the export volume in May 2025 increased by 37.5 per cent, rising from 643,866t to 885,288t during this period. The upward movement, as indicated by YoY comparisons for May, reveals a positive picture also, with cement exports increasing by 6.5 per cent in value to US$32.25m and 0.5 per cent to 880,638t compared to May 2024.

Pakistan's primary cement export destinations include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, the USA and Ghana.

Meanwhile, the government is closely monitoring the problem in cement exports and has stated that the country’s cement and clinker exports are facing local obstacles, including cargo traffic restrictions on the Lyari Expressway, issues with the Malir Expressway from the DHA and Cantonment areas, and inadequate storage facilities at Port Qasim in Karachi, Sindh Province. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, who recently chaired a high-level task force meeting, stated that these infrastructure constraints are hindering the export potential at a time when demand for cement is increasing worldwide, especially in the USA.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan