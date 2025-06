Advertisement

Votorantim Cimentos has appointed Rubén Sánchez as the new plant director at the company’s Niebla plant in Spain.

Mr Sánchez, a chemical engineer with more than two decades of experience in the cement sector, has managed the plant in Oural as well holding positions in Córdoba and Toral de los Vados.

At Niebla he will work on improving the plant’s efficiency and competitiveness, with a special focus on the use of alternative fuels as part of the company’s decarbonisation process.