Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCCL) (Cemex Group) commissioned its US$42m debottleneck project at its Rockfort facility in east Kingston last week.

Less than three years after being announced, the multifaceted project, which forms part of the company’s strategic initiative to strengthen the self-sufficiency of Jamaica’s cement manufacturing sector and reduce dependency on cement imports, has been safely and successfully completed.

The project underscores Cemex’s commitment to supporting national development and fostering growth within Jamaica’s construction sector, as well as the wider Caribbean region.

During the ceremony, Alejandro Ramirez, regional president for Cemex South, Central America, and the Caribbean, reaffirmed Cemex’s commitment to Jamaica and the region.

“With this project, we are not only increasing our production capacity, but are actively contributing to the long-term growth of Jamaica’s construction and manufacturing sectors. We believe in the potential of this region and are proud to be a catalyst for its continued progress and development,” he said.

Jorge Martinez, managing director of CCCL, acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Jamaican workforce towards the project’s successful completion.

“More than 200 local contractors contributed to the delivery of this project, demonstrating skill, innovation, and resilience. Their efforts facilitated the sharing of technical knowledge, thereby building long-term local capacity. This is a testament to the strength and potential of Jamaican talent,” he remarked.

Martinez also extended his gratitude to the Government of Jamaica, particularly recognising Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, and Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill for their leadership in fostering a policy environment conducive to investment, sustainability, and productivity.

The scope of work for the project included the installation of a new main baghouse, a solid fuel dosing system with storage silo, CO2 fire suppression and inerting systems, upgraded process ducts, a new compressed air system, and a kiln chimney.

The debottleneck project is a key development for CCCL in its efforts to enhance efficiency and sustainability in cement production, contributing to the stability and growth of Jamaica’s infrastructure and economy. In addition, the project will advance CCCL’s environmental sustainability objectives in line with Cemex’s ‘Future in Action’ strategy.