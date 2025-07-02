Advertisement

Titan Cement International SA, the parent company of Titan Group, has changed its legal name to Titan SA, following approval at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, marking a new chapter in the group’s 123-year history. The ticker symbol TITC remains unchanged on both Euronext and the Athens Exchange.

The company said in a statement that the simplified name reflects a unified, forward-looking identity aligned with its global presence, purpose, and strategic priorities.

The company’s logo and tagline, “Building a better world together,” refreshed in 2024, will continue to represent its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation. It highlights Titan’s dedication to sustainability and to transitioning to more innovative operations, products, and solutions.