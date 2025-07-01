Advertisement

Germany-based Heidelberg Materials has completed the purchase of the Moroccan operations of Cementos Asment, from Brazilian cement producer Votorantim Cimentos. The deal includes a 1.4Mta cement plant near Rabat, two sites that supply building stone and eight concrete plants, as well as a business that processes industrial waste into fuel for the cement plant.

The sale is part of Votorantim Cimentos’ plan to focus on other markets and strengthen its business. It follows the sale of other businesses in Africa. For Heidelberg Materials, it is an opportunity to grow further. Morocco’s construction sector shows a high degree of activity, especially in the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra area. In addition to increasing its sales, Heidelberg Materials wants to make its cement production more sustainable and increase its alternative fuel use.