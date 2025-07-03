Advertisement

Titan SA announces that, further to the Board of Directors’ approval, as of 1 November 2025, Michael Colakides is stepping down from the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, after a total of 17 years in the position and of invaluable contribution to the group’s growth, stability and financial integrity. The group's new CFO will be John Ioannou.



Mr Colakides will continue in his role as managing director of Titan SA and chair of the management committee. He also remains an executive member of the Titan SA Board of Directors and a non-independent member of the Titan America SA Board of Directors. In addition, he will participate as a member of the Board Strategy Committee and continue to work with the Chair of the Group Executive Committee, Marcel Cobuz, to support strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions activities as part of Titan Group growth strategy.



John Ioannou joins Titan SA as a member of group executive and management committees as of July 2025, and will assume the role of group chief financial officer as of 1 November 2025, reporting to the chair of the group executive committee. Mr Ioannou holds Cypriot citizenship and is an internationally accomplished senior executive and board advisor with 30 years of experience in financial, strategic, and transformational leadership across diverse industries and geographies, including Europe, the Middle East, and the USA. Previously, he held CFO and strategic planning roles for over 16 years at PepsiCo, across Greece, Spain, the United States, and Russia. He has also served as Group CFO at family-controlled conglomerates in the Middle East, supporting international expansion as well as diversification of business scope. He built start-up ventures to unicorn status and played a pivotal role in guiding a successful NASDAQ IPO.



Mr Ioannou holds an MBA and a BSc (Hons) in Marketing from Florida State University, USA. He is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He also holds an INSEAD Leadership Coaching Certification.