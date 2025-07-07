Advertisement

Bangladesh's cement exports declined significantly in the 12 months of FY24-25 (July 2024-June 2025), with a YoY revenue drop of 22.2 per cent. The total revenue for this period was US$14.33m, down from US$18.42m in the year-ago period, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This revenue figure also includes small quantities of salt, stone and related products.

In a further negative development, the trend worsened in June 2025, when Bangladesh's cement industry generated only US$0.56m in export revenue, compared to US$1.48m in June of the previous year, marking a 62.2 per cent YoY decrease.

For the FY23-24, Bangladesh's cement export revenue was US$18.42m, an increase from US$13.66m in FY22-23. The majority of these cement exports are directed to India, especially the northeastern states. Other significant markets include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Throughout FY24-25, Bangladesh's total export revenue from all goods reached US$48.28bn, reflecting an 8.6 per cent YoY increase.

The Bangladesh cement industry was facing challenges due to several economic factors, as reported by cement manufacturers in their reports. These include political unrest sparked by last year’s student-led protests and a change in government, a high inflation rate, the depreciation of the taka against the US dollar, major macroeconomic imbalances, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts. These issues have profoundly affected the financial landscape. Furthermore, trade relations between India and Bangladesh are also impacting the situation. Consequently, local demand is being affected and exports are reportedly declining.??

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan