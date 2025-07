Advertisement

Taiwan-based Lucky Cement Co posted a revenue of TWD361.327m (US$12.44m) in June 2025, up 1.9 per cent from TWD354.661m in June 2024.

In the first half of 2025, revenue declined 1.5 per cent to TWD2373.296m from TWD2410.081m in the year-ago period.

The company operates the 2Mta integrated cement plant at Tung Ao in Nan Ao Hsiang, Yilan, as well as 5.4Mta of cement capacity in two integrated plants in Vietnam.