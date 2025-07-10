Advertisement

Mangalam Cement Ltd (BK Birla Group) has been declared the preferred bidder for the Nimana-Duniya Extension Block in Kota district, Rajasthan, India following its successful participation in a forward e-auction held on 4 July 2025.

This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s raw material security and support its long-term production capacity. As part of the BK Birla Group, Mangalam Cement continues to expand its operational footprint across northern India, aligning with its growth ambitions in the infrastructure and housing sectors.

The auction was conducted via MSTC’s portal and issued by the Directorate of Mines & Geology, Government of Rajasthan.