The Board of Directors of Kohat Cement Co held a meeting on 10 July 2025, during which several key management and other matters updates were announced. Following this meeting, information was shared on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company confirmed the reappointment of Mr Aizaz Mansoor Sheikh as chairman and Mr Nadeem Atta Sheikh as chief executive officer for a term of three years.



by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan