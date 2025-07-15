Advertisement

Ramco Cements Ltd has announced the sale of non-core assets worth INR240.5m (US$2.8m) as part of its ongoing monetisation drive. The disposal includes INR197.7m from divesting shares held in other companies and INR42.8m from selling company-owned land.

With the latest transaction, the cumulative value of non-core assets offloaded by the Tamil Nadu-headquartered company has reached INR4.838bn. The deal, finalised on 11 July 2025, crossed the materiality threshold of INR157m.

Ramco Cements has set an ambitious target of unlocking INR10bn from non-core asset sales over time.

Meanwhile, the company’s financial performance in the 1Q25 reflected pressure on earnings. Net profit dropped sharply by 74.5 per cent YoY to INR310m, down from INR1.214bn in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 10.5 per cent to INR23.92bn compared to INR26.73bn a year ago. Operating performance also weakened. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR3.208bn, marking a 23 per cent decline from INR4.17bn in the YoY quarter. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.4 per cent, down from 15.6 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, indicating margin pressure in a challenging operating environment.

Ramco Cements shares closed at INR1140 which is a 3.1 per cent gain on 11 July 2025. Ramco Cements shares have gained 6.5 per cent in the previous month, 29 per cent in the last six months, and up 43 per cent in the last year.