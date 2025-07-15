Advertisement

Huaxin Cement-owned Oman Cement Co has posted a total revenue of OMR34m (US$0.396m) in the first half of 2025, showing little change from the 1H24, when total revenue reached OMR34.2m. The company’s net profit in the 1H25 declined 20.4 per cent YoY to OMR4.7m from OMR5.9m in the 1H25.

Oman Cement operates the 3.74Mta Rusayl integrated works in Ruwi.

Raysut Cement Co reported a total revenue of OMR41.3m in the 1H25, representing a 30.7 per cent improvement when compared with the 1H24, when revenue stood at OMR31.6m. It saw a loss after tax of OMR-2.9m, narrowing from OMR-4.7m in the 1H24.

Raysut Cement Co operates a 3.13Mta integrated plant at Salalah and the 1.75Mta grinding unit in Sohar. It also owns the 1.2Mta integrated works at Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.